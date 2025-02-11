Luton & Dunstable Hospital warns test results text message is a hoax

Luton & Dunstable Hospital

Don’t be fooled if you receive a message from the hospital’s switchboard.

According to the hospital, it’s been made aware of a potential hoax text message sent to patients containing alleged test results.

Although it appears to have come from the hospital switchboard number, it’s not all it’s cracked up to be.

In a statement on the hospital website. it said: “We would like to remind patients that whilst we do use text messages to communicate with you, we will never send sensitive information, such as test results and diagnosis, using this method.

“If you are concerned about any messages that appear to come from the hospital, please call 01582 491166 to report this.”