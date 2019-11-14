Luton electrician helps families from flooded slums in Sierra Leone

A Luton electrician will travel to Sierra Leone next month to help with the relocation of thousands of people from flooded slums.

John Butler, 35, of Neville Special Projects, will be travelling with a group of five from Hope Church, Villa Road, to support the charity, Home Leone.

Home Leone aims to relocate people in Sierra Leone from slums to new vibrant, sustainable and healthy communities, developing villages with thousands of low-cost homes and supporting businesses, community infrastructure, education and training.

The charity, which is based in Luton, is currently building more than 1,000 low-cost homes and a school at Destiny Village, in the west of Sierra Leone.

John will be visiting for ten days to demonstrate to local workers how to fit electrics, as well as checking existing electrics.

John, who has worked as an electrician at Neville Special Projects for more than 19 years, said: “I wanted to help a charity which I could see made a real difference on the ground. Once I’d visited the slums in Sierra Leone and seen the devastation, I knew I needed to help.

“Each year the floods wipe away thousands of homes. But Home Leone can and does make a difference.

“This will be the fourth time I have been able to visit the project and use my skills as an electrician to help others. I’m excited to see Destiny Village next month and helping the local team to develop their electrical skills.

“As well as fundraising for Home Leone, I’m also asking people to help by providing building materials which could be used. I’m in the process of collecting any materials such as strip lighting, light fittings and LED panels – so if any wholesalers, companies or individuals have any materials which are being stripped out or unwanted, donations would be hugely appreciated.”

Led by John, the team at Neville Special Projects and Neville Funerals has also recently supported Home Leone’s Christmas Shoebox Appeal, generously providing 22 gift filled boxes which will be delivered to children living in Destiny Village, Sierra Leone, in time for Christmas.

Ian Trumper, director at Neville Special Projects commented: “We are all very proud of John and his dedication to the Home Leone charity. John has done a fantastic job in encouraging the team to donate to the shoebox appeal, and we look forward to hearing about his work in Sierra Leone in November.”

John is also fundraising, with a target of £5,000 to help build the new villages. Visit Virgin Money Giving and search ‘John Butler’.