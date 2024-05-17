Luton father inspires Race for Life supporters after 'wonder drug' treated his male breast cancer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Luton father who was given a shocking diagnosis of stage four male breast cancer will inspire Race for Life audiences across the UK this summer as he shares how a ‘wonder-drug became an oasis in a desert’ for him.

When Kizi Kamasho, 53, was diagnosed in 2022, his cancer had already spread to his lungs, bones and lymph nodes.

But thanks to pioneering work by Cancer Research UK’s scientists, Kizi has been receiving the drug, herceptin, which targets the type of cancer he has. It’s been so effective, his recent scans were clear of the disease.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now, the intensive care nurse has recorded an inspirational message to thank supporters for their efforts to fund more life-saving research. It will be played at Race for Life events across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland as they set off on the 3k, 5k, 10k and Pretty Muddy courses.

Kizi Kamasho was diagnosed with stage 4 male breast cancer and is inspiring Race for Life supporters

Kizi said: “I hope my story will connect with people in the moments before they begin their Race for Life. I was so shocked to receive my diagnosis of male breast cancer and feared for my future, but now things are looking promising and it feels like there’s light at the end of the tunnel.

“The work carried out by Cancer Research UK has had a massive impact on my treatment and wellbeing . To know that there was a wonder drug that could specifically target my type of breast cancer was like an oasis in the desert and something I could grab on to.”

Kizi’s recording is one of four new real life cancer stories to be played on event day which capture the emotion behind Race for Life and people’s motivations for taking part.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kizi Kamasho recorded a special message of how a 'wonder drug' targeted his cancer

The father-of-one who took part in Race for Life last year with wife Emma, knows exactly how vital it is to raise funds for life-saving research. That’s why he’s urging people to visit raceforlife.org and sign up. Money raised will help scientists find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancers - helping to save many more lives.

People of all ages and abilities are welcome to join Race for Life Luton at Stockwood Park on Sunday June 23. Everyone is welcome and can choose from a 3k, 5k or 10k. There are also Race for Life and Pretty Muddy adults and kids events at Bedford’s Priory Park on July 27 and 28.

Kizi said: “It’s a privilege to have the chance to thank the amazing people who are fundraising to support life-saving research and I would like to thank the scientists who are working hard to develop more treatments like herceptin.

Kizi Kamasho and wife Emma at Race for Life last year

“One of the most important parts of cancer treatment is research and finding new ways and new drugs to treat the disease. Together we are beating cancer.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Every year around 37,400 people are diagnosed with cancer in the East of England.

Kizi Kamasho and wife Emma share their reasons to support Race for Life last year

Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, in partnership with headline sponsor Standard Life, part of Phoenix Group, is an inspiring series of 3k, 5k, 10k, Pretty Muddy and Pretty Muddy Kids events which raise millions of pounds every year to help beat cancer by funding crucial research.

Elisa Mitchell, Cancer Research UK’s spokesperson in Bedfordshire, said: “We are incredibly grateful to Kizi for his support and know his story will make an impact on everyone who hears it.

“No matter how cancer affects us, life is worth racing for. Sadly nearly 1 in 2 of us will get cancer in our lifetime. Race for Life has the power not only to transform lives, but to save them. We’re proud that Race for Life has already helped double survival rates in the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’d love for as many people as possible across Bedfordshire and beyond to join us at Race for Life. There is a race for everyone and we mean everyone. Walk, jog, run or take on the course however it suits best. It’s a chance to feel the power of moving together with fellow Race for Lifers and have fun with it.

“Whether people are living with cancer, taking part in honour of or in memory of a loved one with cancer, in it for the medals or just for the fun of fundraising, there is a place for everyone.”

Since it began in 1994, more than 10 million people have taken part in Race for Life, funding 30 years of hope and progress. Money raised has helped develop radiotherapy which benefits more than 130,000 people with cancer in the UK every year.

Cancer Research UK funded scientists led the development of the Human Papillomavirus Virus vaccine, which is expected to prevent almost 90 per cent of cervical cancers in the UK. The charity also funded many large clinical trials looking at the effectiveness of the drug tamoxifen and the research shaped the way the drug is used to treat breast cancer today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andy Curran, Chief Executive of Standard Life, part of Phoenix Group, said: “We are incredibly proud to continue as headline sponsor for Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, with the opportunity to encourage participation across the country.

“By working to raise funds for life-saving research, we can move towards a future where people live longer and healthier lives, free of cancer.”