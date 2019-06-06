Luton girl with cerebral palsy will have red carpet treatment at Butterfly Ball with Leona Lewis

A determined Luton girl with cerebral palsy will be treated like a celebrity when she attends a star-studded charity event next week.

Ganaya Parmer, 10, will be a special guest at Caudwell Children’s annual Butterfly Ball in Mayfair on June 13, hosted by its long-standing charity ambassador Peter Andre.

Ganaya Parmer.

Ganaya’s condition stiffens her muscles and restricts mobility, so her family receives help from Caudwell Children, which decided to give her a night to remember.

Mum, Jayshree, 42, said: “Ganaya’s extremely excited about attending the event.

“She’s had her hair cut and styled and she can’t wait to walk up the red carpet.

“We went shopping for dresses during the recent bank holiday and she’s really looking forward to meeting Leona Lewis at a private meet and greet before Leona takes to the stage to sing.”

Due to her condition Ganaya is unable to ride a standard bicycle and has been a disappointed onlooker when her family and friends have enjoyed a day of cycling.

But thanks to dedicated fundraising support from Caudwell Children, Ganaya’s parents were able to buy a specialist tricycle, costing over £1,214 that enables her to join in the fun too.

Trudi Beswick, chief executive of Caudwell Children, said: “Ganaya underwent an operation six years ago to increase her mobility and she’s been determined to improve her condition since then.

“She’s incredibly active and strong willed and the trike will allow Ganaya to have lots of fun but it will also assist with her rehabilitation, strengthening her leg muscles and improving her core strength.”

Caudwell Children is a national charity that provides practical and emotional support to disabled children and their families. The Butterfly Ball is its annual, flagship, fundraising event.

