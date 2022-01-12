Luton gran's gifting group is making a major difference to the community

A Luton woman's campaign to help others is becoming a victim of its own success. And now Nicola Trott is appealing for help with storage and pick ups for the many items being donated to her.

Nicola started helping others during the first lockdown and this Christmas has helped ten families and five mums to be with donations of toys and baby gear. Her greatest challenge, and success so far is helping a family of 10 youngsters whose mother died weeks before Christmas. Thanks to generous donations and a crew from Dunstable Fire station who acted as escort, she was able to provide a van load of presents for the big day.

The grandmother developed the idea of helping others after struggling on her own with children and a serious spinal complaint.

Nicola Trott, inset, and some donated items

"I know how it feels to have no-one to turn to," she said. "I just don't want people to go through the same thing."

Have you got a positive news story about Luton? Email [email protected].

During the first lockdown Nicola got involved in handing out food parcels and launched a campaign to get Captain Sir Tom Moore a fly past for his 100th birthday.

She also works at a hotel for refugees, providing donated clothes, and toys for the youngsters.

Some of the group's volunteers

Her Facebook page - Gift Thy Neighbour with your unwanted items or time - has almost 1,000 members with people donating furniture, clothing and time, to help others.

"It's just about helping people and doing stuff," said Nicola. Members have been helping with gardening, decorating or even just sitting with people who are lonely.

One woman who contacted Nicola for help, and is now giving back to the group herself, said: "She is an amazing woman, she has restored my faith in human nature. I was in a really dark place and she helped me. There are too many people who are suffering privately, there are so many people like me.

"But the way the Luton community has come together is mind blowing."

Some of the group's volunteers

Nicola has had so many items donated, both from individuals and companies, she is struggling to find somewhere to store it.

"We can get the furniture, but it's where to store it until it's needed," she said. "And we are able to recycle stuff so it's not going into landfill."

She is also looking for someone with a van who can help move the heavier items. And she is also selling raffle tickets , with up to £1,000 in prizes, including a holiday, to raise funds to provide stuff that isn't donated.

"We are trying to make it a charity so that it can grow bigger," said Nicola. "It's all about helping people and doing stuff."

Some of the group's volunteers with Nicola (2nd left)

If you can help, go to the Facebook page 'Gift Thy Neighbour with your unwanted items or time', or call Nicola on 07739 546229.

Some of the donations

Some of the donations

Some of the donations