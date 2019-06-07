Luton great grandmother braves head shave for children at Keech Hospice Care

A daring Luton great grandmother had her hair completely shaved off to raise funds for Keech Hospice Care.

Margaret Fensome, 78, of Stopsley, visited Razor’s Edge, Flitwick, on May 22 to ask hairdresser Tanya Berresford to make her bald.

Margaret was determined to get rid of her auburn locks - her “crowning glory” - to thank the charity for helping her husband, Anthony, when he battled prostate cancer.

Anthony died ten years ago, and in 2014, to mark five years since his death, the great grandmother completed a skydive for the adult hospice.

Now, another five years on, and Margaret has so far raised £905 online and around £700 from sponsor forms - this time for the children’s hospice.

Margaret said: “I’m sad that I have lost my hair - but it’s a good sad. People say ‘you’re so brave’, but it’s not me who is brave - it’s the children.

“I was sat in the chair at the hairdresser’s and Tanya said ‘do you want a number one, or number two?’.

“I said, ‘no, I want it all off!’ She forgot I was sitting infront of the mirror - her face was a picture. But I said ‘don’t worry, just take it all off!’”

Margaret would like to thank everyone who has supported her, and give Tanya a special mention for raising £64 in a collection bucket at the salon.

Donate: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Margaret-Fensome1