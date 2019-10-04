Luton lad with rare heart condition needs your support for GOSH!

‘The Boy with the Bad Heart’ is organising a charity ball in Luton to say a huge thank you to Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH) for saving his life.

Brave lad, Jack Marshall, 16, has a mutated form of arrhythmia and Brugada syndrome, having faced major surgery in December 2016 and January 2017.

Presenter and former tennis player Andrew Castle (left) presented Jack (middle) with his Luton's Best award.

His second major operation saw the team at GOSH fit an ICD machine (implantable cardioverter-defibrillator) and Jack even fought off a dangerous infection afterwards.

The Cardinal Newman pupil is now organising a charity ball in The Marquee at Stockwood, Stockwood Golf Club on October 4 at 7.30pm.

Mum, Samantha, said: “When he was still in hospital, after his second surgery, he was in his bed coming round, when he said ‘I want to climb a mountain for GOSH’, but it was advised that he waited until he was stronger!”

Undeterred, Jack set about organising charity events in his hometown, his efforts not going unnoticed.

Samantha continued: “Over the past two years, Jack has raised nearly £12,000 for GOSH and is hoping to sell enough tickets to this year’s event to round up to £15,000.

“He was awarded the Child of Courage Award at the Luton’s Best Awards, in April he was awarded a Mayor’s Award in recognition of his charitable work and fund-raising, and he was awarded The St Vincent de Paul Award by Cardinal Newman School for community service.”

Jack credits playing football for getting his strength back and still wants to climb that mountain one day.

He said: “At Luton’s Best, I was given a booklet with all the nominees, thinking I wouldn’t win. Then I did! I was shaking when I walked up. Thank you to Signature Swing, The Wilson’s Show, Light Up Your Love and Ellis Elite Events for their continued support.”

At the ball there will be live music, a buffet, a big prize raffle and auction. Tickets £25 (door) / £20 (advance).

Tickets are available from Stockwood Golf Club or theboywiththebadheart@yahoo.com

Donate to www.justgiving.com/theboywiththebadheart