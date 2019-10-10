Luton man’s half marathon mission for Macmillan

A Luton man is on a mission to raise as much as possible for Macmillan Cancer Support, having already smashed his target of £300 thanks to generous donations.

Faisile Mahmood, 29, will be taking on the Birmingham Half Marathon this Sunday (October 13) to help the charity support patients and families who are battling the disease.

Faisile Mahmood.

Faisile said: “This is my first half marathon and I will be running 13.2 miles.

“I know people that have sadly died from cancer and also suffered from it.

“It was a close friend of mine who suggested I do the half marathon challenge; at the time, her mother was suffering from stage two cancer for the third time.”

Faisile, pictured, has raised £360 so far. To donate: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/faisalmahmood