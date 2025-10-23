Luton maternity services 'weeks away' from move to new £170 million building

Luton’s “improving” maternity services are set for a welcome boost, as the move into a new £170m state-of-the-art clinical building is less than three weeks away.

Critical care and surgery and theatres have relocated to the five-storey facilities at the Luton and Dunstable Hospital site already, the borough council’s scrutiny health and social care review group was told.

An extensive programme of improvement by Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust followed unannounced visits to its maternity service and units by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) in November 2023, according to a report to the review group.

The CQC confirmed outcomes for mothers, birthing people and babies remained good across Bedford Hospital and the Luton and Dunstable, although the final inspection outcome, published in July 2024, rated both maternity units as ‘inadequate’, said the report.

The Trust’s chief nurse Liz Lees referred to the inspection, saying: “After the feedback, we sought extra support to help us crystallize and framework that improvement journey, as we appreciated the scale of the challenges.

“There’s a robust perinatal improvement programme. It’s a Trust response, so we don’t just rely on the service to lead. The whole board is behind it.

“There are four main themes, strengthening safety, stronger governance, culture and patient experience. These are four large workstreams with daily and weekly activities, against which we’re tracking improvements.

“It’s stressful for staff. It’s an extremely busy unit. What astounds me daily is how proud people are to work there and the desire to deliver high-quality care, despite some of the challenges.

“We’ve just done another workforce review to meet service demand. The CQC made a two-day visit in July at both sites, Bedford and Luton, and we’re still waiting for some of the feedback from that.”

Trust chief executive David Carter explained: “These are exciting times for maternity services, as we move into our new maternity and neonatal unit next month.

“We’re one of the few Trusts which have a growth in our births. Luton itself has the highest fertility rate in the country of any local authority.

“It’s really important our maternity services are fit for purpose, and they’ve been very challenged. Luton is the largest maternity unit in the east of England with around 5,200 births annually.”

The Trust’s director of midwifery Emma Hardwick described the new block as “absolutely beautiful”, adding: “It’s what our patients, their families and staff deserve.

“A quality assurance framework has been developed, which provides clear detail of our oversight of governance mechanisms. Clearly our workforce is really important and we’ve struggled in the past to maintain that.

“We’ve recruited midwives. While we still have a few vacancies, 21 newly qualified arrived this week. With others due over the next few months, our vacancy rate will be quite small.

“Managing our risk of women going through is so important and we’ve recruited more midwives and some experienced doctors to manage that. We’ve been focusing on our complex pregnancies and women with perinatal or mental health conditions.

“Pregnancy risk is high across the UK and Luton is no different. With our vulnerable populations and demographics, we know caring for these women is vital.”