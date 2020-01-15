Luton MBE on mission to start community hub for dementia sufferers and carers

A Luton community champion is appealing for volunteers and donations as she embarks on a mission to start a ‘one-stop-shop’ for dementia sufferers and their carers.

Jenny Moody MBE, celebrated locally as the founder of Women’s Aid, aims to create a central ‘drop-in’ hub for the town which would allow both parties to receive support.

Jenny would like to thank Lorraine Cinato, Morgan and Wiseman, Tony Thompson and LIDS patron Marty Wilde.

Jenny’s vision would see those with dementia or Alzheimer’s have access to an activities room, ‘cinema’, multi-sensory area and ‘memory lane’ room - all whilst being looked after by her team.

Meanwhile, their carers would have the chance to meet others in a similar situation, with access to a cafe providing ideas for specialist food, a talk room, a library (with information about the disease) and a charity room, as well as useful visits from financial/legal experts and medical staff.

Jenny, who has called her new project LIDS - Lift the Lid off Dementia - said: “There are various groups available offering singing or courses for carers, but people are different and their dementia affects them in different ways.

“Getting to sessions at a regular time can be extremely difficult, because getting the patient up and dressed and out on time can be challenging. And who looks after the patient while their carer goes to a group?”

From 2010, Jenny was the prime carer for her husband Bertie, who suffered with Alzheimer’s and vascular dementia until his death in 2017.

She understands how, as a carer, life can feel incredibly lonely and isolating, and has made LIDS her mission in memory of her husband.

Jenny added: “If he was here, he would be saying, ‘Oh no, what else are you going to do!?’ but secretly he would be proud.”

A barrister is currently at work to register LIDS as a Community Interest Company, whilst it has had an offer of a building in central Luton to use two days per week.

Jenny is now appealing for volunteers (with a care background) and donations, aiming to raise around £35,000.

She hopes to first start out with a cinema room for patients (who will be looked after by LIDS volunteers) while carers can enjoy a cup of tea with others in the same boat.