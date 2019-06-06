Luton mum whose dad and brother died within six weeks of each other urges support for Keech Bubble Rush

A Luton mum whose dad and brother died within six weeks of each other is asking the community to support Keech Hospice Care’s Bubble Rush.

Sophie Tillotson, 35, and her daughter Willow, seven, are asking everyone to walk, run or dance their way through eight bubble stations at the hospice’s 5km Bubble Rush on June 16.

The Tillotson men, both named Alan, were supported by Keech Hospice Care until they both died in 2018.

Sophie said: “Last year was really tough for our family as both my dad, 74, and brother, 39, died of liver cancer within just six weeks of each other in the summer.

“The whole thing came as a real shock to our family and was particularly hard for my daughter Willow, as Dad lived with us and she was also very close to my brother.”

Over the last year, when the family needed support, Keech Hospice Care was there. Sophie said Willow loves going to the charity’s monthly club for children and having help from a family support worker has made all the difference too.

“We had BBQs at the hospice when my brother was staying on the in-patient unit and so Willow knows Keech Hospice Care for the happy and, friendly place it is. It’s incredible that the staff were there for us before my dad and brother died and they’re still here now whenever we need them.

“My brother made me promise we’d continue to help the hospice in any way we could so when we heard about Bubble Rush, we knew we had to do it. It’s a great event we can do together as a family. Willow can’t wait,” said Sophie.

Lynn Russell, events fundraiser at Keech Hospice Care, added: “We’ve got bubble cannons pumping out 4ft of multi-coloured frothy fun, obstacles, and even an after party! As a charity, we depend on 70 per cent of the funding for our care to come from the community, so please sign up today and show us your true colours.”

The Bubble Rush will be held at Cranfield University from 11am until 4pm. Entry is just £20 for adults and £10 for children aged three to 16.

Sign up: www.keech.org.uk/bubblerush or call 01582 707940.