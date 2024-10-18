Luton Muslim Health Alliance (LuMHA) launches to address health inequalities
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Hosted by the British Islamic Medical Association (BIMA), LuMHA aims to address health inequalities by fostering collaboration among local authorities, healthcare professionals, community organisations and the Muslim community in Luton.
"We are proud to launch the Luton Muslim Health Alliance, a vital step towards promoting health and well-being within our community," said Abdul Ghafoor, Community Engagement Lead at Luton Council of Mosques. "This initiative reflects our commitment to ensuring that everyone has access to the resources and support we need to lead healthier lives."
LuMHA will work to improve health outcomes for Luton's Muslim population through a multi-pronged approach, including:
Enhancing access to quality healthcare services.Conducting research to identify specific health needs.Ensuring efficient resource allocation.Implementing culturally responsive health programs.Promoting health education and advocacy.LuMHA is a collaborative effort involving a diverse range of partners, including the Luton Council of Mosques, Luton Borough Council, BMLK ICB, NHS England, University of Bedfordshire, local healthcare providers, and VCSE organisations.
Further Information: For more information on LuMHA and its initiatives, please visit www.lumha.org.uk