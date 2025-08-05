Luton patients 'frustrated' by digital access to GP appointments and 'rude' staff

Primary care access still “frustrates” Luton residents, with a continual risk of excluding the vulnerable and less digitally able, a meeting heard.

Practice teams in Luton continue to develop their modern access models, according to a report to the borough council’s scrutiny health and social care review group.

The practice will always seek triage information to ensure the right response, said the report. “We’re aware this needs further work with practices and their registered population.

“Appointments might be with a member of the multi-disciplinary team best suited to the resident’s need, rather than the GP, and they may not be face-to-face.

Stethoscope on laptop keyboard in doctor surgery with blood pressure monitor

“But this should be discussed with the patient to support their preference, where possible. Community pharmacy continues to play a pivotal role in transforming access in Luton.

“All Luton practices and primary care networks now have access to the directory of services platform, MiDoS. The public roll out is expected in October, but could be delayed if a suitable language translation tool isn’t in place.”

Chief medical director for BLMK integrated care board (ICB) Andrew Rochford told the review group: “In Luton, there’s been a 10.9 per cent growth in overall appointments and an eight per cent rise in same day appointments from 2023/24 to 2024/25.

“Primary care was offering about 110,000 appointments per month in 2023/24 and that went up to more than 120,000 monthly,” he said.

“Experience and feedback from residents is that the current model is working effectively. Pharmacy first helps significantly on blood pressure management, diabetes care and contraception services.

“What we hear and recognise is the most vulnerable, the older and less digitally literate find it the most difficult to access primary care services.

“One of the challenges with MiDoS is we don’t have a language module. More than 50 per cent of Luton residents don’t speak English as a first language and there are over 100 different languages spoken within the town. We need time to address that.”

Labour Saints councillor Shahanara Naser reminded the committee: “We wanted the traditional system to carry on, with making a telephone call in the morning.

“Many surgeries still don’t accept that,” she warned. “The receptionists become rude, asking why you aren’t using the digital service.”

Labour South councillor Charmaine Isles explained: “I don’t think the appointment system is working well.

“Residents are really frustrated. Some staff are quite rude, and it’s off-putting. This has been ongoing for the last 18 months and it hasn’t really improved.

“When you’re unwell, it’s the fear and anxiety. It’s heightened by some of the gateway staff, when they’re unhelpful. Something needs to be done immediately. We need to see what training the staff have completed, otherwise it’s not going to work.”

Liberal Democrat Stopsley councillor Richard Underwood, who chairs the review group, added: “Elected members are frustrated with the way GP access works.”

He called for more information around “problems for vulnerable people and those not digitally able in accessing the system”, as well as “the experience of residents when they first come into contact with this model”.

Asked if the ICB collects such information, Mr Rochford confirmed the details are gathered by “primary care networks and at neighbourhood level”.