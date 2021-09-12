Luton pharmacy goes hi-tech for 24-hour prescription collection service

Robots could be making life a little easier for NHS patients in Leagrave,

Jardines Pharmacy has installed a 24-hour robotic prescription collection service, the first of its kind in the region.

And it was officially launched by Luton North MP Sarah Owen last Monday.

Jardines director Krishan Modi with Luton North MP Sarah Owen and pharamcist Nomaan Ahmed

The service works just like an ATM machine, but instead of cash from the 'hole in the wall', patients will be able to collect their prescription medicines round the clock.

The machine enables patients to maintain safe social distance, avoid queues and avoid having to rush to a pharmacy during its limited opening hours – which is particularly useful for those who find it difficult to reach their pharmacy during its opening hours.

With 95% of prescriptions now written electronically, Jardines on Oakley Road in Leagrave, can receive prescriptions from any GP surgery in England and have them ready for people to collect at their convenience – any time, seven days a week.

The family-run business has pharmacies in Bedfordshire and Milton Keynes.