A kidney transplant patient has been given a new lease of life thanks to a Luton police officer who went above and beyond the call of duty to ensure he received his lifesaving operation.

The officer was involved in an emergency dash to ensure Syed Haider Naqui got to the Royal Free Hospital in London for the lifesaving transplant sugery.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The modest cop didn't want to be named and said the thanks from Mr Naqui was more than enough recognition.

Kidney transplant patient Syed Haider Naqui

The drama happened on May 5 when Syed, who was on the kidney transplant waiting list, got the long awaited call from the Royal Free.

Syed, 64,of Pottery Close, Luton said: “I have been on peritoneal dialysis for nearly two years, and that morning had a routine appointment at Lister Hospital at 10am. I had my alarm clock set for 8am, and my phone was on silent.

“But at 7am there was loud banging on our front door. My wife was alarmed, and even more so to discover it was the police. The officer came in and informed us the Royal Free Hospital had been trying to call me since 5.45am.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Syed tried calling the hospital but couldn’t get through, adding: “The police officer then called and informed the switchboard he was from Bedfordshire Police.

“The doctor said they had a kidney for me, and that I needed to get there immediately.

"The police officer then asked how urgent it was and was told they wanted me there within an hour. He said there was only one way that would be possible and sat me in his vehicle, with sirens on, and bombed down the M1.

"His driving skills were impeccable, and his courtesy outstanding. He got us to the hospital in less than 40 minutes, an angel sent from heaven.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mr Naqvi is now recovering following the operation and hopes he’ll soon be well enough to visit the police station to personally thank the officer.

He added: “The doctors are really pleased with my recovery. It was touch and go but I’ve come through and I’m even hoping to get back to driving.