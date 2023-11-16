Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) has handed a ‘requires improvement’ rating to a rehab house in Luton after finding a “pest control problem” during an inspection.

A report into PCP Luton, at 17-21 Hastings Street, was published this month after inspectors looked at the detoxification facility in the town. Luton News approached PCP Luton for comment.

During the inspection, the premises were not clean and cleaning records were not up to date. The report stated: “At the time of inspection there was a pest control issue. We found mouse traps in most rooms throughout the treatment centre and the detoxification house.

PCP Luton. Picture: Google Maps

“Both clients and staff told us they had seen mice within the treatment centre. Clients were responsible for therapeutic duties such as cleaning. However, the weekly cleaning checklist was last completed on 23 July 2023.”

Despite there being enough staff at the service, inspectors said: “Staff were not always recording observations in line with PCP's policy.” While “managers did not have audit processes in place to ensure that observations were being carried out in line with policy”.

The report noted that staff had not had completed all their training. It stated: “Managers had not ensured that staff had received Mental Capacity Act training, staff had not received basic life support training in line with the providers observation policy.”

There some positives to the report. Inspectors said: “The service had enough staff. Staff had received mandatory training and had access to regular supervision and handovers. Staff worked well together as a multidisciplinary team and relevant services outside the organisation.”

The service offered daily activities and therapies alongside a 12-step treatment programme. The report stated: “All clients we spoke with were happy with the service. Clients told us that they felt involved in decisions about their care and treatment. Clients said that staff were caring, supportive and helpful. Clients described staff as easy to approach, accessible and responsive to their needs.”