Luton Samaritans recommence Face to Face Service

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Luton branch of Samaritans has restarted face to face (F2F) meetings with callers. This type of contact is only available by making appointments in advance and initially is offered solely on Fridays. Full details of this service are set out on the Luton branch website at https://www.samaritans.org/branches/luton/

The F2F service was available before the pandemic, however these meetings with callers were suspended when the COVID lockdowns began. Luton Samaritans is pleased to now begin reintroducing F2F meetings from 12th April 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...