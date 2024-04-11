Luton Samaritans recommence Face to Face Service
The Luton branch of Samaritans has restarted face to face (F2F) meetings with callers. This type of contact is only available by making appointments in advance and initially is offered solely on Fridays. Full details of this service are set out on the Luton branch website at https://www.samaritans.org/branches/luton/
The F2F service was available before the pandemic, however these meetings with callers were suspended when the COVID lockdowns began. Luton Samaritans is pleased to now begin reintroducing F2F meetings from 12th April 2024.
The Luton branch of Samaritans also serves south Bedfordshire and Harpenden. “We are delighted to offer local people this form of emotional support” said Larry Redmond the Luton Branch Director of Samaritans “and if this type of contact proves to be popular, we aim to extend the days the service is available”.