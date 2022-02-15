Dance school in Luton launched just weeks before Covid lockdown takes medals at competition

Youngsters at the dance competition

A dance school which opened just weeks before the first national lockdown, is already making its presence felt in competitions.

Anyone Can School of Dance set up in Bushmead in February 2020, just five weeks before lockdown.

But undeterred, owner Marion Bennetts took to zoom and now has 41 regular members and the school's first competition success under its belt.

More than 40 people have now joined the school

The 32 year old mother of three set up the school after a diagnosis of a neurological disorder stopped her pursuing a career in dance.

After gaining a teaching qualification from the British Ballet Organisation, she opened the Anyone Can school of dance offering an inclusive space for people of all ages, genders and disabilities.

Her age range of members is from 1-71, learning ballet, musical theatre, tap and progressive ballet.

Speaking of how she carried on at the start of the pandemic, Marion said: "It was such a challenge at first but the dedication of children and their parents over zoom has been phenomenal and so supportive. It was good for the children as well as they got to speak to each other after the classes.

Now back in face to face classes at the Bushmead Community hub, the dancers have been holding raffles and craft fairs to raise the funds to buy their costumes for the competition.

And on Saturday they gained third place in the 'So You Can Dance' competition, in he ballet trio class, musical theatre trio and Our Boys Ballet.

"It was a brilliant event," said Marion, "We all absolutely loved it there, I'm so proud of the kids.

The school has a few competitions to practice for before another So You Can Dance in Milton Keynes in November.

To find out more call Marion on 078694 99699.

> The Luton News has always been at the forefront of championing the community and after being harshly placed third in a recent worst towns poll, we are asking readers to email [email protected] with their upbeat stories and examples of why we should be proud of Luton.

In the Luton News you will regularly see our We Love Luton logo to highlight stories demonstrating all that’s good about our town.