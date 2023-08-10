Luton siblings raise money for Keech Hospice with sky dive after four-month old son's cardiac arrest

Two siblings in Luton are raising money in recognition of a family member.

Tom Flynn suffered a cardiac arrest in January last year at just 4 months old, when a lack of oxygen lead to extensive brain damage. Keech Hospice Care has since been supporting Tom and his family with the use of specially adapted pools, play groups, and specialist equipment.

Tom’s father Tommy Creighton and his aunt Amy will be sky diving on September 10 to help Keech continue its work.

Siblings Tommy and Amy are sky diving for Keech and Tommy's son Tom.

In the fundraising post, Tommy said: “I had never met such caring and loving people until we went to Keech, it doesn't just effect the person it effects the whole family and Keech help everyone. We are doing this jump so more families can be helped, and also to make everyone aware of how special they really are.”

The family have raised over £1,000, and have expressed that even the smallest of donations will be gratefully received.

Tom’s grandmother Paula said: “We were given the awful news that there was no hope of survival but our little fighter survived.

“The last 18 months have been a long hard road for us all but our little man is making improvements all the time. Not only have Keech have provided palliative care but also supported our whole family, so we owe them big time.”

Amy added: “The support my family and I have received from Keech has been a lifeline and we couldn’t be more thankful. Without Charities like this, an already bleak time, would be much bleaker.”