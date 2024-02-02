Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Professor Sir Jonathan Van-Tam and Gary Sweet, chief executive of Luton Town FC, were among the famous faces joining the University of Bedfordshire’s Class of 2024 graduation.

Professor Van-Tam and Gary were also joined by renowned physician Dr Harry Brunjes to collect their Honorary awards during ceremonies held for more than 2,000 students at the university’s Luton campus on Tuesday.

Luton Town Football Club’s Chief Executive Officer, Gary Sweet, was awarded an Honorary Master of Business Administration in recognition of his work which saw the club promoted to the Premier League for the first time in its history.

Gary said: “Education shouldn’t be something you finish now - please allow education to continuously be a part of your life. My hunger for knowledge is as enthusiastic today as it has ever been and it’s equally important to share your knowledge with others. This inclusivity has been a key part of the success of Luton Town.

“Congratulations and well done to all of you today. Stay humble, take the pathway that brings out your passion and good luck with your future careers.”

Professor Van-Tam was awarded an Honorary Doctor of Science, after becoming a familiar face during the Covid-19 pandemic, working as the government’s Deputy Chief Medical Officer.

His quick-witted analogies and trusted advice made him a household name and, back in 2022, he delivered an inspiring public lecture at the University of Bedfordshire where he reflected on the challenges of leading during the pandemic.

Professor Van-Tam said: “A graduation is always a warm and uplifting occasion. It celebrates the end of a period of study and the achievement of goals, but it also reflects and recognises the hard work and dedication of your academic staff, your technicians, and your support staff over several years.

“Today is a very special ceremony for you and for me. One of my children graduated from this university a few years ago so I feel profoundly honoured to have been bestowed this Honorary degree at the same institution.”

Another special guest celebrating alongside Bedfordshire’s Class of 2024 was physician Dr Harry Brunjes, founder of the highly successful Premier Medical Group, who was awarded an Honorary Doctor of Arts.

Raised in Bedfordshire, Dr Brunjes is widely recognised in the world of medicine and holds various roles including as a founding fellow and Vice President of The College of Medicine. He said: “It’s a wonderful moment for all you graduates today. You have shown three aspects necessary for a successful life. Firstly is hard work to pass the exams, the second is your acquisition of skills achieved by that hard work, and the third is luck. But I believe you earned your luck – you were lucky to choose the University of Bedfordshire and, very simply, I stand here and wish you the best.”