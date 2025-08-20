Priscilla Sackey from Luton was the first patient to receive treatment for sickle cell disease as part of a new service rolled out across the county

A Luton woman has become the first patient to benefit from a new service across Bedfordshire to treat people who are affected by sickle cell disease.

Priscilla Sackey, 56, was treated by nurses on Wednesday August 13, when the service, a collaboration between NHS Blood and Transplant and the Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, was launched.

The trust’s Therapeutic Apheresis Services team will now offer a travelling red cell exchange service, which initially will serve Luton and Dunstable University Hospital before being rolled out to further trusts.

Crucially, the new service will reduce waiting lists and the need for patients to have to travel to London to be treated.

“Being able to access red cell exchanges locally is incredible,” Priscilla said.

“I have been receiving manual red cell exchanges, which aren’t as precise, in London for the last two and a half years. It’s a two hour journey, each way, every couple of weeks and it takes a lot of time and energy.

“To now be able to go 10 minutes down the road, less frequently – because I’m now having an automated exchange – makes a massive difference to my life and my care.

“Living with sickle cell disease is tough, it has a huge impact.

"Red cell exchanges are life-changing for me and for others with sickle cell. It manages the pain, which means I can get on with my life and it means I have fewer hospital admissions – plus it’s reassuring to know that the TAS team is available if I go into crisis.”

Priscilla will now have a red cell exchange every six weeks to manage the disease and keep her symptoms under control, while her 18-year-old son will receive exchanges at the Luton and Dunstable University Hospital.

Henry Jarvis, lead nurse at NHS Blood and Transplant’s therapeutic apheresis services in Bedfordshire, says: “It’s a real pleasure to be able to launch this new service in Bedfordshire and to treat patients who have been on a waiting list for a red cell exchange programme or who have been travelling into London to receive the regular treatment that they need, just like Priscilla.

“Bringing care closer to patients is one of the things our TAS teams does really well and it gives us great joy to be able to make what can be quite tricky treatment schedules, that little bit easier.

“We see many of our patients with sickle cell every few weeks and we’re looking forward to getting to know each of them.”

Sickle cell disease is described as the country’s fastest growing genetic blood disorder, and it is more prevalent in people of black heritage.

The condition can cause organ failure, strokes and loss of vision and in some cases can prove fatal.

