Luton's pharmacies are playing a crucial role - and can have a say on their future

Luton Council’s public health team has launched a consultation to seek views that will help determine future pharmacy services in the town.

A council spokesman said: "Your views are very important as they will help us understand if there are enough pharmacies in Luton, if they are in the right locations and are offering suitable services to meet local needs.

"The feedback from our survey will be used to help us to draft a Pharmaceutical Needs Assessment. This a statutory requirement placed on the Health and Wellbeing Board led by the council, which must be undertaken every three years. The assessment identifies pharmaceutical services currently available in Luton as well as any gaps in services and makes recommendations on future developments."

Have your say on pharmacies in Luton

Cllr Khtija Malik, portfolio holder for public health, said: “The Covid pandemic has clearly shown the crucial role our pharmacies play in meeting the health needs of communities. So now more than ever we need to ensure pharmaceutical services are easily accessible with suitable opening hours and located in the most appropriate areas.

“This is why it is so important that you share your views. The easiest way to give your feedback is by completing our survey online at engage.luton.gov.uk/pna.”