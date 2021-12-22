Luton's Smiley Sam is in need of a little Elf support

An urgent SOS has gone out for more elves to help Smiley Sam on his Luton travels on Christmas Eve.

The Keech Hospice train will be in the Stopsley area of the town on December 24.

In a plea on social media, organisers of the annual fundraising event for the hospice in Luton said: "Smiley Sam and Santa urgently need your help on Christmas Eve. They’re low on volunteers and aren’t going to be able to make it out without your help.

Smiley Sam

"Can you help us between 5-8pm? Get in touch by emailing [email protected] Thank you so much!"

"Our care doesn’t take a break at Christmas, so can you help us by giving the gift of care this Christmas? We need your funds now more than ever, thank you."

The annual Smiley Sam and Santa entourage visit roads and areas throughout the town from December 1 to December 24, bringing joy to youngsters and much needed funds for the hospice.

You can also text to donate on the numbers below.

Text SMILEY to 70480 to donate £1.

Text SAM to 70480 to donate £5.

Text KEECH to 70480 to donate £10.