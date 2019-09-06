Maggie and her dog take on walk for Luton Foodbank

A Luton Foodbank volunteer will be setting off for a mammoth charity walk this Sunday, as she joins the fight to eradicate food poverty in the town.

Maggie Herod, 77, is a keen walker and loves to go rambling. However, the Lea Valley Walk will be her toughest challenge yet, as she attempts to complete the 86-kilometre (53 mile) feat in six days. She will be joined every step of the journey with her rescue dog, Kiwi, as the pair aim to raise funds for the charity.

Maggie and Kiwi

“I hope the walk will raise awareness of the crucial work that foodbanks do,” said Maggie.

The volunteer has invited well-wishers as well as neighbouring foodbanks to join her on her challenge. The Lea Valley Walk follows the route of the River Lea, from its source in Leagrave to Limehouse, in London, and out into the River Thames.

If you would like to join Maggie and Kiwi on their walk - even for just one day - please send an email to info@luton foodbank.org.uk

You can find out more details on lutonfoodbank.org.uk/walk