More Luton pharmacies offer vaccines in fight against Covid

Two more pharmacies offering COVID-19 vaccinations in Luton have set up, bringing the total number of vaccination sites in the town to 15.

Health bosses in Luton have been working with local partners to improve the access to vaccinations in the area. Rowlands Pharmacy, Sundon Park Road, and Wheatfield Pharmacy, Wheatfield Road, will soon come on board to deliver vaccinations of both first, second and booster jabs. All 15 locations have convenient bookable appointments via the National Booking System (www.nhs.uk/covid-vaccination or calling 119) and can now offer walk-ins, increasing the ease with which to get vaccinated.

The large vaccination centre at Redgrave Children and Young People’s Centre will remain in place along with the 14 pharmacies in the town.

Vaccination sites in Luton are increasing

The vaccination centre at Farley Hill Community Centre will close from October 21 , with the last vaccinations being given at 5pm that day. The staff resource from the Farley Hill site will be used to support future outreach sessions that will be advertised on the Luton Council website and communicated to the specific neighbourhoods.

The Farley Hill Chemist, at 3 Market Square, Luton, is 200 yards away from the Farley Hill Community Centre vaccination site and is available for residents in this area.

“Whether you’re looking forward to getting back to spending time with family and friends, planning your next holiday or counting down the days until your favourite festival, the vaccine will help keep you and those around you safe.

“So, if you’re eligible but have not yet taken up the offer, are due your second dose, or looking to book your booster jab, come and visit our new locations. There’s also a wide range of walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics across BLMK, with many offering evening and weekend sessions, to make it as easy as possible for you to get your jab.”

Sally Cartwright, Interim Director of Public Health, Luton Council said: “Our colleagues at the CCG have worked hard to provide numerous vaccination sites across Luton and these additional sites will only help the people of Luton get access to the vaccinations they need.

“Our Vaxi Taxi initiative continues to enable some members of the public who require assistance to get to a vaccination site; our COVID reassurers continue to support those who need assurance around the vaccine, and these additional vaccination locations all combine to enable the public to easily access their COVID-19 vaccination in our area.”

First dose vaccinations are available to those aged 16 and over and second dose vaccinations will also be provided to those aged 18 and over who have already had their first dose over eight weeks ago. With many sites providing walk-in sessions, the public will not need an appointment, they will simply walk-in!