More people in Luton are living with depression since the Covid pandemic.

New figures from Public Health England show more than 6.6 million people in England were living with depression in 2022-23, the highest figure since records began in 2012.

A spokesperson for the charity Rethink Mental Illness said the "unsurprising" increase may have been fuelled by the pandemic and cost of living crisis.

In Luton there were 18,008 adults with depression in 2022-23, making up 8.8 per cent of adults in the area registered with a GP.

File photo a woman with her hands covering her face. Picture posed by model.

This was a slight increase on the year before, when it was 8.8 per cent and more than in 2019-20, before the Covid pandemic, when it was 8.7 per cent.

The figures are based on unresolved diagnoses of depression as recorded on patients' GP records since April 2006. They do not account for those suffering with the condition but still waiting for a formal diagnosis.

Jeremy Bernhaut, head of policy and influencing at Rethink Mental Illness, said depression can have a "devastating" effect, and quick access to treatment is "essential to enable recovery".

However, he added it could be "an encouraging sign" more people now recognise the symptoms and are seeking help for mental health issues.

He added: "While the nation’s mental health is often measured through NHS statistics, it’s vital to remember the real-life experiences of the people behind the statistics and resource the NHS to meet the rising demand for support."

He called for a "whole society approach", requiring action from across government departments.

Across the East of England, 12.2 per cent of people were diagnosed in 2022.

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said it was "unacceptable" people with mental health issues are not getting the support or care they deserve.

"That’s why we will fix the broken system we have inherited to ensure we give mental health the same attention and focus as physical health", they said.

The Government plans to recruit 8,500 new mental health workers and provide specialist support in every school.