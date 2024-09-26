Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

More than half of women in Luton opt for long-acting contraceptives, new figures show, as pill uptake declines across England.

MSI Reproductive Choices, a non-government organisation providing reproductive healthcare, said the popularity of long-acting methods (LARCs) could be linked to difficulties in accessing GP surgeries and sexual health clinics.

NHS figures show 52 per cent of the 1,193 women in Luton using contraception in 2023-24 opted for a long-acting reversible contraception – which includes the non-hormonal copper coil, hormonal coil, and the hormonal implant.

At the same time, 31 per cent were using the pill last year.

A contraceptive pill. Picture: Tim Ireland/PA

The figures have been gathered from sexual health services, though people may also obtain contraceptives from other sources, such as their GP or directly from pharmacies where available.

Across England, there has been a shift towards long-acting contraception, with the uptake rising by nearly a quarter since the pandemic, reaching 54 per cent in 2023-24. Meanwhile, pill use dropped from 39% to 28% over the same period.

Tanya Lane, MSI UK’s clinical excellence lead for Contraception and Sexual Health, said: “To realise the aims of World Contraception Day and empower young people with reproductive choice we need to listen to what they are telling us about the contraceptive methods that they want and need.

“These figures show a significant increase in the popularity of long-acting methods, which may reflect the difficulty many are finding accessing GP surgeries and sexual health clinics.”

The figures also show a rise in abortion-related contacts with sexual and reproductive services across the country, reaching 271,000 in 2023-24 – almost seven times the 40,000 contacts recorded in 2018-19. Of these, around 85 were in Luton.

Meanwhile, sexual and reproductive services provided 94,000 emergency contraceptives to women across the country last year.

About 125 were given in Luton.

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “It is unacceptable that so many women are not receiving the care they need, when they need it, and we know there is much work to do to make sure everyone has timely access to sexual health services.

“This Government will prioritise women’s health as we build a 10-Year Plan to reform the NHS and make it fit for the future – this will include shifting the focus of healthcare out of the hospital and into the community.”