More than one in 20 Luton residents providing unpaid care, new figures show

More than one in 20 people in Luton were providing unpaid care as of 2021, census data shows.

The latest figures from the 2021 census of England and Wales show 16,099 people in Luton were looking after someone without being paid when the census was carried out in March 2021.

Of those, 8,987 people were providing more than 20 hours of unpaid care a week in 2021 while 4,873 people were doing more than 50 hours unpaid work a week.

This was a fall from the previous census in 2011, when 10.9% of people in the area were providing unpaid care, but remains an area of concern.

Helen Walker, chief executive of the charity, said: “Most people consider themselves to be a partner, husband, wife, son, daughter, good friend or neighbour and don’t recognise themselves as unpaid carers.

“We know there are potentially many more hidden carers out there that could be getting information, advice and support and it’s essential public services recognise this in their planning and delivery.”

She added that without the work of unpaid carers, “ the health and social care systems would quite simply collapse”.

However help is available for those caring for someone, or the person being cared for. Some may be able to claim benefits, allowances or tax reductions with advice available from Luton Borough Council’s website

It offers links to the government website with information and guidance on carer’s allowance, carer’s credit, Universal Credit and Pension Credit. Carer’s allowance is the main benefit for carers and you may be eligible if you're looking after someone for 35 hours a week or more.

She added: "It is vital that the Government recognises the pressing needs of this huge swathe of people and develops a funded National Carers Strategy for England.”

A spokesperson for the Department for Health and Social Care said: “The government has prioritised health and social care in the Autumn Statement, with up to £7.5 billion available over the next two years to support adult social care services – the biggest funding increase in history.

