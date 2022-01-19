MP welcomes the signing of £168m building contract for Luton & Dunstable Hospital redevelopment

South West Bedfordshire MP Andrew Selous has warmly welcomed the signing of a multi-million pound construction contract for major redevelopment work at the Luton and Dunstable Hospital.

Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust's £168m deal with Kier Construction to construct a new acute services block and a new ward block at the L&D is one of the biggest building schemes in the NHS and a flagship project.

The five-story acute services block and new ward block will house modern and enhanced facilities for maternity services, a level 3 neo-natal intensive care unit, critical care and operating theatres. Construction will start this month and is due to complete in 2024.

Andrew Selous MP at the L&D