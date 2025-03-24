File image of the silhouette of a woman.

Women in Bedfordshire, Luton, and Milton Keynes (BLMK) seeking support for female genital mutilation (FGM) are directed to national, rather than local, clinics, a recent meeting heard.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

BLMK’s chief nurse stated these national centres provide the “best support.”

A representative from Somali Voices Enabled in Luton asked, via a written question, for an update on the use of funding for pelvic health (including FGM support) at BLMK Integrated Care Board’s (ICB) meeting on Friday, March 21.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ICB heard that the contract for pelvic health services was split between Bedfordshire Hospitals Trust (£86,756) and Milton Keynes (£63,277).

Sarah Stanley, chief nursing director for the BLMK ICB, said the FGM refers to all procedures that involve “partial or complete removal of external female genitalia or any other injury to female genital organs for non-medical purposes”.

“The practice offers no health benefits for girls and women and can lead to serious consequences,” she said, “including bleeding, urinary issues, cysts, mental complications, infections, child birth difficulties, and an increased risk of newborn mortality.”

Ms Stanley said Milton Keynes University Hospital does not have a specific FGM pathway, but there is training within the perinatal mental health service over the link between mental health and pelvic floor dysfunction for those in pregnancy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“On the Bedford site, they have a small pelvic health physio team who will see patients as referred both under the generic pelvic health and perinatal pelvic health service and are in the process of developing an FGM pathway.

“Luton has part-time physio health working under the Perinatal Pelvic Health Service contract and the role is to support pelvic floor dysfunction in the perinatal population.

“The pathway for women in Bedfordshire Luton and Milton Keynes for FGM support is through the National FGM support clinics.

“There are no local FGM support clinics as these clinics need significant specialist clinical, multi-professional and multi-disciplinary support, which has been consolidated at national centres to get the best support for women who need this.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is part of the national pathways developed to support women with FGM who need specialised support, which is key,” she said.

All women and girls have the right to control what happens to their bodies and the right to say no to FGM.

Help is available if you have had FGM or you’re worried that you or someone you know is at risk.

If someone is in immediate danger, contact the police immediately by dialling 999.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you’re concerned that someone may be at risk, contact the NSPCC helpline on 0800 028 3550 or email [email protected].

If you’re under pressure to have FGM performed on your daughter, ask a GP, your health visitor or another healthcare professional for help, or contact the NSPCC helpline.

If you have had FGM, you can get help from a specialist NHS gynaecologist or FGM service – ask a GP, your midwife or any other healthcare professional about services in your area.

FGM is illegal in the UK and is classed as child abuse.