New artwork collaboration creates a feeling of CALM

A series of posters have been unveiled at Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust following a collaboration between Open Art Box CIC and take heART, the trust-wide art and wellbeing group.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Open Art Box CIC is a not-for-profit arts organisation delivering a wide range of visual art projects to people living with early-stage dementia and their carers in Hertfordshire.

The project, titled CALM (Creating And Linking with the coMmunity), is a culmination of artwork created by Open Art Box participants in Stevenage and aims to enhance the wellbeing of individuals with early-stage dementia and their carers through the visual arts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Facilitated by a number of different artists using a range of media, the participants of this project were invited to create images that promote a feeling of calm. Hospital staff were then invited to vote on the images they liked most, informing the final series of 10 images.

Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Charity staff with Open Art Box participants at Luton and Dunstable University Hospital

Rachel Chater and Sheena McLaggan, take heART founders, said: “Hospitals can be busy, confusing and, at times, difficult places for people to navigate. The CALM project is a series of images that aim to promote a calm and soothing environment for those being treated or visiting both hospital sites, as well as those who work in them.”

Working with Fiona Wilson, graphic designer, and Jake Culverhouse, photographer, these images have been transformed into colourful, vibrant and engaging posters that are displayed in high footfall areas of Bedford Hospital and Luton and Dunstable University Hospital (L&D).

Members of Open Art Box attended the L&D on Monday 7 October to view some of the artwork that has been displayed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anji Archer, Director of Open Art Box CIC, said: “It has been a pleasure to work with take heART. The project has given Stevenage participants, those living with dementia and their carers an opportunity to experience a public art programme working alongside local professional artists. Thank you to all those involved and the amazing participants who believed in their abilities to create.”

The project was funded by Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Charity and Bedfordshire Luton Community Foundation.