New independent living apartments for Houghton Regis open for business

All Saints View, a new independent living scheme in Houghton Regis, has reached a key milestone with the launch of a new website and, the opening up of applications from people interested in becoming its first residents.

On offer are 105 one and two-bedroomed apartments for rent and shared-ownership for people who want to live an active life in a friendly new community. Visitors to the new website https://www.centralbedfordshire.gov.uk/info/76/all_saints_view will be able to take a virtual 360˚ tour of the apartments to find information about the lifestyle, location, care, and costs.

All Saints View is an independent living housing scheme for the over 55s located in the heart of Houghton Regis. The homes have fitted kitchens, level access shower rooms, wide entrances to accommodate wheelchairs, lifts and a digital first approach to lifestyle living. There are a number of communal spaces for residents such as lounges and activity rooms as well as on-site facilities which will be open to all members of the community including retail outlets, a hairdressers, and a large space to hire for events.

All Saints View

Central Bedfordshire Council Executive Member for Housing & Assets, Cllr Eugene Ghent said: “This flagship development is another example of how the council is investing in its communities and a wonderful opportunity for people to be part of a brand-new buzzing shared community.”

“People who choose to move to All Saints View can look forward to living in a modern, welcoming and inspiring environment where they can make new friends and live life to the full. And, if there comes a time when they need more support, it will be there, right on their doorstep.”

“Our housing team are looking forward to welcoming new residents and helping to build a thriving new community hub in the heart of the town”.