New Luton and Dunstable Hospital app gives support for parents with infants in intensive care

An app has been introduced to the Luton and Dunstable University Hospital to support parents who have babies being cared for in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

The ‘Little Journey’ app was initially designed to help children before they go to hospital for an operation, but has been changed to meet the needs of parents and carers with babies at NICU.

The app aims to lessen anxiety for families visiting NICU, by giving them virtual tours of the unit, clinical information, research information, support links and relaxation games for carers and siblings.

Consultant neonatologist and executive coach at the hospital, Claudia Chetcuti-Ganado, held parent focus groups to understand what could help alleviate the stress of having a baby in the NICU.

Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said: “Faye Tott, Family Integrated Care Co-ordinator at the Trust has been instrumental in engaging parents to help tailor the app content and will be championing it with the parents of babies coming through our neonatal unit.”