New Luton & Dunstable Hospital system makes it easier to book children's blood tests

Luton and Dunstable Hospital

A new appointment booking system for paediatric (children) blood tests will be available from Monday, November 1 at the Luton and Dunstable University Hospital (L&D).

Parents or carers will be able to book paediatric blood tests through an online booking service or automated telephone service.

This is for patients under the age of 13, or under the age of 18 with SEND.

A spokesman said: "With over 500 children being seen for blood tests at each of our hospital sites every month, it is important that we improve the way our service is accessed to a more convenient and efficient way.

"The new systems will eliminate the need to call just the one dedicated manned phone line, which will result in a better and easier experience for patients and their parents or carers".

There will be a number of ways to book an appointment including:

>Using the online booking service (available 24/7). Patients will need to register online: https://www.lutonpaediatrics.sangix.co.uk

>The automated telephone booking service (available 24/7). The telephone number is: 01582 320201