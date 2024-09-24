New Luton eye hospital opens, offering reduced waiting times for local NHS patients

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

State-of-the-art SpaMedica clinic, which specialises in cataract surgery, offers treatment in just four to eight weeks

A new eye hospital is now open in Luton, providing high quality and personalised care to local NHS patients.

The state-of-the-art SpaMedica clinic on Capability Green specialises in cataract surgery and offers appointments in just four to eight weeks, compared to a national target of 18 weeks.

The new hospital, which has created several jobs for the local community, will help to meet rising demand for NHS eye patient services, with the number of residents requiring cataract surgery expected to increase by 14% over the next decade.

SpaMedica Luton Hospital

SpaMedica Luton aims to follow in the footsteps of SpaMedica’s 58 other hospitals across the UK by providing the highest standards of care to patients. All of the provider’s hospitals inspected by the Care Quality Commission have been rated as ‘Good’ or ‘Outstanding.’

The new clinic is easily accessible by car or public transport, with a free door-to-door transport service available for patients who need it - offering a conveniently-located facility for residents across Bedfordshire and Hertfordshire.

SpaMedica has already made a positive impact in the region – its hospitals in Bedford and Watford opened in 2019 and 2021 respectively, and have received consistent five-star NHS patient reviews.

One Bedford patient, Clive Montgomery, recently posted: “The clinic was welcoming and friendly – I felt very well looked after. The nurses, doctors and receptionist were all lovely, talking me through everything that was going to happen, which puts you at ease.”

SpaMedica is one of the leading providers of NHS eye patient services and the largest NHS cataract surgery provider in the UK. Since 2008, it has successfully treated thousands of NHS patients, and has over 19,000 five-star reviews on the NHS website.

Area Manager Georgeana Roman said: “It’s estimated that around 12% of Luton’s population – more than 26,000 people – are aged over 65. Up to 30% of this age group are believed to live with a cataract that impairs their vision, which means thousands of residents could be affected by the condition.

“Cataracts can have a major impact on people’s ability to live life to its fullest. Working in partnership with the NHS, our reduced waiting times mean that patients can get back to doing the activities and hobbies they love as soon as possible.

“We’re very proud of our fantastic new hospital here in Luton and we look forward to helping lots of people to see more clearly again.”