New model for Luton’s drug and alcohol treatment services to be reprocured after no bids received

A new model for Luton’s drug and alcohol treatment services is to be reprocured, after no bids were received for part of the original contract, a meeting heard.

The service specification provided by CGL ResoLUTiONs since April 2017 aimed to deliver all elements of treatment and recovery though one provider, and has been extended until next April.

Under that contract, “the provider struggled to deliver on some of these elements”, the local authority’s scrutiny health and social care review group was told a year ago.

A planned overhaul of the treatment services aims “to help streamline the offering, produce better outcomes and meet national targets”, it was revealed last June.

The new model boosts recovery visibility and offers support to complex community members, providing stability and hope, explained a report to the borough council’s executive.

It aims to improve quality of life for residents by addressing health inequalities and to protect vulnerable populations, said the report. “This would support mental health and reduce social isolation, create a safer community with less abuse and violence, and develop pathways to employment for a skilled workforce in Luton.

“The new service will be commissioned in two lots to form the Luton drug and alcohol alliance (LDAA) aimed at reducing risks and addressing challenges identified in the previous procurement, which was halted in December.

“Core public health funding will be used with mechanisms to accommodate any extra government funding after 2025, which has been maintained at the same level as last year ensuring continuity in service delivery.

“Information about such funding for the subsequent three years is due to be provided this summer. This will allow adequate time for planning and adjustments to service delivery.”

Labour Challney councillor Khtija Malik told the executive: “This is the update on the reviewed procurement process, after the lack of interest shown during the initial exercise last December.

“It was agreed to stop the reprocurement because there were no bidders for lot one, the drug and alcohol treatment service,” she explained. “The team engaged with potential providers to understand the reasons why interest wasn’t received.

“Subsequent adjustments were made to increase the attractiveness of this lot. We’re now confident bids will be submitted from quality providers, once the new process starts, with the three lots before now merged into two.

“This was a key area of concern for the bidders and the merger will increase the number of applicants,” added portfolio holder for public health and integration, councillor Malik.

“We’ve ensured there’s no loss of service, and hope this will attract more interest from those who didn’t apply before because it wasn’t viable for them.”

LBC’s integrated commissioning manager Jolene Jefferson said: “Being able to support people post recovery is a really key part of this contract.”

Asked about town centre work, she replied: “The lots which merged are about supporting people until they’re ready to make that change in their lives, which is really complex and takes time.

“It’s not just waiting for people to come to us when they’re ready. That was what was deterring the bidders originally and is now part of the one contract. That will be built into what gets delivered.

“The key performance indicators will be monitored on a monthly basis. There’s a break clause in the contract after two years. If the service isn’t delivering we’ve the ability to terminate.”

The executive agreed to proceed with the procurement process.