New name for Dunstable flagship health and care hub is revealed

Central Bedfordshire Council has revealed the new name of the flagship development currently under construction in Dunstable.

It will be known as the Grove View Integrated Health and Care Hub and Grove View Apartments.

It's the first of its kind to be built in Central Bedfordshire and the council says it is realisation of an ambitious vision created 10 years ago between itself and its NHS partners. It is also an important part of the council's wider plan to provide better care locally and a future model for delivering accessible and local integrated primary and community services.

A CBC spokesman said: "The hub will transform the way we care for people's health and wellbeing by bringing together a mix of health and care professionals from Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, East London NHS Foundation Trust, Cambridge Community Services NHS Trust, Luton, Bedfordshire & Milton Keynes Clinical Commissioning Group. Together, they will deliver and promote more joined-up working between the NHS, the council, and community sectors to deliver primary health care, mental health and social care services. It will also provide spaces for community and voluntary organisations together with a café space for local people to use".

Cllr Eugene Ghent, Executive Member for Housing and Assets said: “It is important that the names chosen have links to the local area. Grove House and Grove House Gardens are much loved historic town centre landmarks in Dunstable which are the inspiration for the names.”

“Building essential health and care facilities alongside housing is part of the council’s long-term plans to accommodate housing in ways that allow people to live better lives.”

Cllr Carole Hegley, Executive Member for Adults Social Care said: “This facility will allow local people access to better care locally with more joined-up working between hospitals and community-based services.”