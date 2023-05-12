The new owner of Lloyds Pharmacy on Marsh Road has vowed to make its services ‘patient-orientated’ once it is taken over next month.

From June 1, the pharmacy will be run by Imaan Healthcare. Saghir Ahmed, operations director, said: “There have been rumours shared in the community that the pharmacy is closing down. However, this isn’t strictly correct as the pharmacy will remain with the current pharmacy team.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The incoming company will introduce new and improved services for patients, like syringing.

Pictured: The pharmacy on Marsh Road

Mr Ahmed said: “We're hoping to develop the pharmacy in line with the rest of our estate, which is very patient-orientated.”