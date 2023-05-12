New owners set to take over Marsh Road pharmacy
“If patients have been experiencing low standards of service, I'm more than happy for them to get in contact with us.”
The new owner of Lloyds Pharmacy on Marsh Road has vowed to make its services ‘patient-orientated’ once it is taken over next month.
From June 1, the pharmacy will be run by Imaan Healthcare. Saghir Ahmed, operations director, said: “There have been rumours shared in the community that the pharmacy is closing down. However, this isn’t strictly correct as the pharmacy will remain with the current pharmacy team.”
The incoming company will introduce new and improved services for patients, like syringing.
Mr Ahmed said: “We're hoping to develop the pharmacy in line with the rest of our estate, which is very patient-orientated.”
Now, Imaan Healthcare wants your opinions about what should be improved. Mr Ahmed explained: “The more information and feedback we have, it makes it easier to make those improvements. I’m more than happy to listen.” Any comments can be sent here.