News you can trust since 1891
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Martin Lewis gives his verdict on new 100 per cent mortgage scheme
Woman finds live worms crawling out of Morrisons fish while cooking
Warning to pet owners after high end dog food found to contain plastic
Phillip Schofield praises Holly Willoughby amid fallout rumours
Vodafone 3G turn-off sparks “digital poverty” concerns
Watch the moment House of Commons Speaker ‘snaps’ at major Tory MP

New owners set to take over Marsh Road pharmacy

“If patients have been experiencing low standards of service, I'm more than happy for them to get in contact with us.”

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 12th May 2023, 10:41 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th May 2023, 10:41 BST

The new owner of Lloyds Pharmacy on Marsh Road has vowed to make its services ‘patient-orientated’ once it is taken over next month.

From June 1, the pharmacy will be run by Imaan Healthcare. Saghir Ahmed, operations director, said: “There have been rumours shared in the community that the pharmacy is closing down. However, this isn’t strictly correct as the pharmacy will remain with the current pharmacy team.”

The incoming company will introduce new and improved services for patients, like syringing.

Pictured: The pharmacy on Marsh RoadPictured: The pharmacy on Marsh Road
Pictured: The pharmacy on Marsh Road
Most Popular

Mr Ahmed said: “We're hoping to develop the pharmacy in line with the rest of our estate, which is very patient-orientated.”

Now, Imaan Healthcare wants your opinions about what should be improved. Mr Ahmed explained: “The more information and feedback we have, it makes it easier to make those improvements. I’m more than happy to listen.” Any comments can be sent here.