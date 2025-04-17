New provider for Luton GP practices set to be named 'within weeks'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new provider is expected to be named within the next fortnight for two general medical practices in Luton to enable a new contact for primary care service at Kingsway and in Bramingham to start from July.

East London NHS Foundation Trust (ELFT) served notice on the primary medical care services contracts it held across BLMK in December, according to a report to the borough council’s scrutiny health and social care review group.

BLMK integrated care board (ICB) conducted an expression of interest process, inviting current general medical services contract holders in BLMK to bid for these practices as a branch surgery, said the report.

“This approach offers long-term stability for both patients and the integrated care system (ICS).”

BLMK’s chief primary care officer Nicky Poulain told the committee: “The two practices at Bramingham and Kingsway were run by ELFT, whose board took the decision to withdraw primary medical services.

“ELFT wants to focus on the mental health and community work. So the ICB looked to local practices within BLMK to take these on as a branch, with that added resilience,” she said.

“If we go to another option to any provider, which has happened before in Luton, there’s more anxiety for staff because you can’t give a contract for more than five years.

“We’ve had a good response, with a large number showing interest. We’re close to finalising the negotiations and there are contingencies. They’re good calibre, which is reassuring for me.

“Those services will continue in the same way, so those contracts from July 1st will have a new provider. We’re trying to keep the stability, which is good for patients and for the staff.”

Her report to the review group also considered a national programme to improve general practice access, including a total triage approach.

The implementation of cloud-based telephony throughout practices in Luton has greatly aided the ability to understand demand for services and to analyse the peaks in demand, added the report.

“Practices are reporting between 30 per cent and 50 per cent reduction in telephone calls. One practice in Luton has seen 75 per cent of all contact with the surgery being online.”

Ms Poulain explained: “It’s really important residents can still walk into the practice, can still telephone and have the facility of the online.

“We hear reports where, if someone walks in, practice staff say they need to phone or go online. We’ll have to work on that on a case-by-case basis, if that’s happening. We’re very sensitive to that access point.

“Where online is popular in some areas, it helps to manage the workload. It’s worth noting there are eight per cent more appointments. That’s a trend across the rest of BLMK.

“From lessons learned implementing what we know as modern general practice is something called triage. It’s helping the surgery staff access the right care for the right person, for example where a physiotherapist, paramedic or pharmacist can meet a patient’s needs.

“It’s taking the community on board with them. We don’t get it right every time. But, on an average day, there are more than 5,500 appointments.”