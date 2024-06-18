New series of Channel 4's Super Surgeons to feature Bedfordshire cancer patient

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man suffering from cancer will feature in the second series of Super Surgeons as he prepares for life-changing surgery.

The patient – only known as Dave – is one of eight cancer patients to feature in the show which airs tonight (Tuesday).

Super Surgeons: A Chance at Life gives viewers exclusive behind-the-scenes access to The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust in its Chelsea site.

You’ll get the chance to see innovative robotic surgery as surgeons tackle some of the world’s most complex and challenging oncological cases.

Super Surgeons airs on Channel 4 tonight (Tuesday) at 9pm (Picture: Pixabay)

Dave – from Bedfordshire – will share his story along with seven others across the four episodes with their Royal Marsden super surgeons.

The 67-year-old said: “Everything got cracking when I was referred to The Royal Marsden. I met Professor Nicol who – then and there – booked me in for surgery just over a week later.

"During that appointment, he also asked if we would consider being filmed for the programme and me and my wife Jeanette said yes. If it helps someone in the future, we’ve done some good by taking part.”

Dame Cally Palmer, chief executive of The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust said: “It’s been a pleasure having the Super Surgeons team back into The Royal Marsden to document the great work of our surgeons and staff across the hospital as well as follow our amazing patients through a very difficult time in their lives.

“I want to thank those involved, especially the surgeons and patients that opened their lives to the show – and to The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity who often fund our work. We hope the series will do more to raise awareness of the different types of cancer, but also encourage people to seek support or go to their GP if they’re experiencing symptoms.”