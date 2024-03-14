New study reveals Luton people have the 4th longest wait for a GP appointment in UK
and live on Freeview channel 276
A new study by personal injury expert Claims.co.uk has revealed that Luton patients have one of the longest waits for a GP appointment in the country.
We were only beaten by NHS Gloucestershire, NHS Dorset and NHS Norfolk and Waveney who have it worse than us.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The study analysed NHS data from England’s 42 Integrated Care Boards (ICB) on GP appointments from July 2021 to December 2023 to identify the one with the longest wait times based on the percentage which took more than 22 days.
The number of appointments over 22 days at NHS Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes was 474,052, which translates into 7.69% of all appointments.
A spokesperson for Claims.co.uk said: "Reports indicating extensive wait times for GP appointments are troubling. These prolonged waits not only inconvenience patients but also pose potential risks to their health outcomes.”