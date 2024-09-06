New tech to prevent falls to be rolled out across Bedfordshire
Funded by NHS England and led by Health Innovation East, GaitSmart technology aims to improve muscle strength, balance, and overall mobility. It uses sensors to test how well people walk without walking aids and provides a tailored exercise programme with interval training to help build strength and balance for those who experience frailty.
Introduced initially as a 12-month pilot, Gaitsmart has been well received by residents accessing the scheme, with people reporting improvements in mobility, confidence and balance after just a few weeks.
Emma Brown, head of innovation at Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes Integrated Care Board said: “Falls in older people can be life changing. They can lead to a real loss of confidence in older people and fast track them into frailty.
“We are delighted that we can roll this innovative new pilot out across our system and are encouraged by the positive feedback we’ve received and the results we’re seeing. We are currently collecting more data and look forward to sharing our final evaluation next year.”
