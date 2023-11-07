NHS Award for Luton Social Worker Katrice
Katrice Russell works for East London NHS Foundation Trust (ELFT) in Luton and has received the Improving service user experience award at the ELFT Staff Awards 2023.
The 26-year-old is based at Charter House in Alma Street and is a member of the Luton community mental health hub – south.
Katrice is a former student at Ashcroft High School.
She was nominated for the award by colleagues from her Luton team.
Katrice works alongside a team of different mental health professionals to provide joined-up care for service users in Luton.
As the social work member of the team, she links with Luton Council and can help people with issues including accommodation support or access help for substance misuse if needed.
Katrice is a member of the Think Ahead graduate programme, which trains mental health social workers by providing on-the-job training combined with academic learning.
Katrice said she is full of gratitude at being recognised by colleagues but accepted the award on behalf of her entire team.
“I do think a lot of the skills I have acquired are a reflection of the team and family structure that exists within the hub," she said.
“It’s great to receive the award but I want to massively shout out to the other members of staff who have been core in terms of my development.”
The ELFT Staff Awards were held in East London on Thursday, October 19.