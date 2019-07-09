'Outstanding' Luton rehab centre is named one of top 5 in England

A Luton-based rehab centre has been rated 'Outstanding' in its recent inspection by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

Liberty House on Old Bedford Road is part of the UKAT Group and is a private rehabilitation facility treating patients for a range of addictions.

Liberty house is thrilled to have achieved the 'Outstanding' rating

The inspection report by the CQC revealed that Liberty House has been rated as 'Outstanding' - one of just five rehab facilities in England to achieve the top rating.

Rosie O’Farrell, resident manager at Liberty House, said: “We’re overjoyed that the work we do to help those suffering with addiction in Luton and across the East has now been reflected in our recent inspection.

"Nothing will stop us providing an outstanding treatment service to those who are suffering with addiction.”

The report comes at a time when budget cuts to public drug and alcohol treatment services across the East of England are at an all time high.

UKAT claims that almost £8 million has been cut to local treatment services in just six years, fueling a rise in private admissions to Liberty House.

The latest Office for National Statistics (ONS) data also shows that drug related deaths across the East of England have risen in the last six years from 885 to 958; an 8% rise.

According to the CQC's inspection summary: “Staff took a truly holistic approach to assessing, planning and delivering care and treatment to people who used the service... Clients said that staff went the extra mile and the care they received exceeded their expectations. Clients felt empowered in their treatment.”