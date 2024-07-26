Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

With the 2024 Paris Olympics just around the corner, figures show how Luton stacks up when it comes to opportunities to play sport.

Olympic athletes are often quick to praise the sporting opportunities they were given in their local areas as youngsters.

Sport England data from October shows there were 271 sports facilities in the area. While half of these were grass pitches, there were also 19 gyms, 34 sports halls and nine swimming pools.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luton also has 17 outdoor tennis courts, two squash courts and an indoor tennis centre.

A general view of running machines in the gym used by the England football team to train, at St. George's Park, Burton-upon-Trent. Picture: Tim Goode/PA

Analysis from the Office for National Statistics shows places with the fewest facilities per person tend to be in urban areas – with 12 of the worst 15 in London. Meanwhile, 14 of the 15 areas with the most places to play sport were in rural areas.

Its findings suggest those with a greater number of sports facilities in their area are more likely to be active for more than two and a half hours a week.

However, it cautioned this may be due to "demographic and socio-economic differences between rural, suburban and densely populated areas".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sport England said it is "laser-focused" on tackling inequalities.

Lisa Dodd-Mayne, an executive director at the organisation, said: "We know that where you live directly impacts how active you are.

"That is why we target our funding and resources to where they are most needed to ensure that the communities in greatest need are able to be physically active in their local area, and we work with partners like the Football Foundation to enhance and improve facilities all over the country."

Luton had a sports facility for every 831 residents, or 1,669 excluding grass pitches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Across the country these figures were 584 and 1,121 respectively.

Sport England has a "Movement Fund", which offers up to £15,000 for community organisations to provide better opportunities for physical activity.