Participants needed for new study examining care & support for early pregnancy loss
Academics at the University of Bedfordshire are looking for participants for a new study which seeks to identify the priorities in improving care and follow-up support for people who have experienced early pregnancy loss.
To gather data for ‘The Sunflower Project’ study, researchers from the School of Psychology are conducting series of studies to find out the perspectives of individuals who have experienced miscarriage, their partners, and those who provide their care.
· If you have experienced an early pregnancy loss within the last 3 years and would like to share your experience, click here to take this survey
· If you or your partner have experienced an early pregnancy loss within the past 2 years and are interested in talking part in an interview sharing your experiences of early pregnancy loss care, click here to express your interest
· If you work with individuals who experience early pregnancy loss, click here to express your interest in taking part in an interview
The research findings aim to identify policy-driven solutions to improve psychological outcomes for individuals who experience trimester one pregnancy loss through a range of methods including the development of a regional pregnancy loss research network situated within Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes.
One of the project’s Co-Principal Investigators, Dr Faye Powell – Senior Lecturer in Developmental Psychology – said: “This project focuses on first trimester loss as it is not only the most common period for miscarriage to occur, but where the least support is available. We aim to explore support and care experiences for people who experience first trimester pregnancy loss in England to collectively identify policy-driven solutions to improve psychological outcomes. Importantly, our inclusive scheme of work captures the views of people who have experienced loss, their partners and those providing their care.”
‘The Sunflower Project’ builds on the findings of the ‘In Our Shoes’ project carried out last year by the same team of academics. This identified six key themes summarising the experiences of individuals who have experienced early pregnancy loss, including stigmatisation and a dissatisfaction of the care received during and post pregnancy loss.
Participants in the project must be aged 16+ and live in England. To find out more about the project and how you can get involved, click here.