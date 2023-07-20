Patients from a GP surgery in High Town have protested after the Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes Integrated Care Board (BLMK ICB) announced that it was set to close.

In a letter to patients, BLMK ICB explained that the practice would permanently close at the end of the month.

Nicky Poulain, chief primary care officer for BLMK ICB, said: “We understand that High Town residents are concerned about their access to primary care following the news that Wenlock Street Surgery will close on 28 July.

Outside Wenlock Surgery in Hightown. (Picture: Google Maps)

“On 13 June, Dr Saleh, the sole GP partner decided to resign his contract to deliver primary medical services at the Practice with effect from 28 July 2023 following a Care Quality Commission inspection which took place on 1 June 2023.

“The ICB is working closely with Dr Saleh and his staff to ensure the safe transfer of patients to local practices, which is the only way we can ensure continued access to primary care within the timescale available. We are supporting Dr Saleh and his team with additional clinical and management staff until the practice closure date. Our focus is on making sure all residents are supported to access quality health and care services.“

Wenlock Surgery confirmed it would be closing on July 28

In a video on Luton Keeping Safe’s Facebook page, people pleaded for others to sign a petition in a bid to save Wenlock Surgery. Outside the practice on Wenlock Street, patients praised the surgery’s owner, Dr Saleh.

In a text message sent to the affected patients, Dr Saleh said: “Dear patient, I am retiring on 28th July 2023. The BLMK ICB has unfortunately decided to disperse all of my patients to various other practices and to close the practice. I have tried my best to keep the surgery open for you but I failed. Thank you for being loyal and my very best wishes.”

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) has inspected the practice and is due to publish its report in the coming weeks. A spokesperson for the regulator said: “CQC recently carried out an inspection of Dr Isam Saleh GP practice, also known as Wenlock Surgery, Luton, on 1 June 2023. CQC will publish the report on the website when it has completed all the usual quality checks.

“Full information about CQC’s regulatory response to the concerns found during the inspection will be published after any appeal has been concluded.”

Patients Catherine and John De Silva have been with the surgery for 38 years. Catherine said: “We will be devastated if this place closes. Where are we going to go? How far do we have to travel? Please do not close the surgery. I'm begging you.”

Betty Keeler, 79, is worried about access to healthcare for people who will have to travel to see a doctor. She said: “If I couldn't walk to the doctor's right here, I couldn't have afforded to take my children on the bus. I am worried about the mums, and the children are going to suffer.”

Teresa Tiperra added: “We don’t know what we are going to do without them. We don't know where we're going to go. We're terrified.”

BLMK ICB has opted to move registered patients to other GP practices within Luton. CQC is working with the board and NHS England to make sure people using services are able to access the services that they need during this time.

The letter from the board told patients: “This will mean anyone living at your address who is currently registered at Wenlock Street Surgery will be allocated to a new practice.

