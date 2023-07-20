News you can trust since 1891
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time

Patients protest outside Luton GP surgery after closure announced

The Care Quality Commission to set to publish its findings after a recent inspection into Wenlock Surgery
By The Newsroom
Published 20th Jul 2023, 16:46 BST- 3 min read
Updated 20th Jul 2023, 16:46 BST

Patients from a GP surgery in High Town have protested after the Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes Integrated Care Board (BLMK ICB) announced that it was set to close.

In a letter to patients, BLMK ICB explained that the practice would permanently close at the end of the month.

Nicky Poulain, chief primary care officer for BLMK ICB, said: “We understand that High Town residents are concerned about their access to primary care following the news that Wenlock Street Surgery will close on 28 July.

Outside Wenlock Surgery in Hightown. (Picture: Google Maps)Outside Wenlock Surgery in Hightown. (Picture: Google Maps)
Outside Wenlock Surgery in Hightown. (Picture: Google Maps)
Most Popular

“On 13 June, Dr Saleh, the sole GP partner decided to resign his contract to deliver primary medical services at the Practice with effect from 28 July 2023 following a Care Quality Commission inspection which took place on 1 June 2023.

“The ICB is working closely with Dr Saleh and his staff to ensure the safe transfer of patients to local practices, which is the only way we can ensure continued access to primary care within the timescale available. We are supporting Dr Saleh and his team with additional clinical and management staff until the practice closure date. Our focus is on making sure all residents are supported to access quality health and care services.“

Wenlock Surgery confirmed it would be closing on July 28

In a video on Luton Keeping Safe’s Facebook page, people pleaded for others to sign a petition in a bid to save Wenlock Surgery. Outside the practice on Wenlock Street, patients praised the surgery’s owner, Dr Saleh.

In a text message sent to the affected patients, Dr Saleh said: “Dear patient, I am retiring on 28th July 2023. The BLMK ICB has unfortunately decided to disperse all of my patients to various other practices and to close the practice. I have tried my best to keep the surgery open for you but I failed. Thank you for being loyal and my very best wishes.”

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) has inspected the practice and is due to publish its report in the coming weeks. A spokesperson for the regulator said: “CQC recently carried out an inspection of Dr Isam Saleh GP practice, also known as Wenlock Surgery, Luton, on 1 June 2023. CQC will publish the report on the website when it has completed all the usual quality checks.

“Full information about CQC’s regulatory response to the concerns found during the inspection will be published after any appeal has been concluded.”

Patients Catherine and John De Silva have been with the surgery for 38 years. Catherine said: “We will be devastated if this place closes. Where are we going to go? How far do we have to travel? Please do not close the surgery. I'm begging you.”

Betty Keeler, 79, is worried about access to healthcare for people who will have to travel to see a doctor. She said: “If I couldn't walk to the doctor's right here, I couldn't have afforded to take my children on the bus. I am worried about the mums, and the children are going to suffer.”

Teresa Tiperra added: “We don’t know what we are going to do without them. We don't know where we're going to go. We're terrified.”

BLMK ICB has opted to move registered patients to other GP practices within Luton. CQC is working with the board and NHS England to make sure people using services are able to access the services that they need during this time.

The letter from the board told patients: “This will mean anyone living at your address who is currently registered at Wenlock Street Surgery will be allocated to a new practice.

“We have worked closely with local GP practices in Luton, who have agreed to accept patients from Wenlock Street Surgery. We are currently working with practices to allocate you to a new practice, and you will receive a letter next week which will set this out.”

Related topics:PatientsLuton