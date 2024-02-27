News you can trust since 1891
Patients warned to expect 'longer waits than usual at Luton and Dunstable Hospital’s A&E amid doctors' strike

Junior doctors’ strike will last until the end of Wednesday, February 28
By Olivia Preston
Published 27th Feb 2024, 10:02 GMT
Luton and Dunstable Emergency Department. Picture: NHS via FacebookLuton and Dunstable Emergency Department. Picture: NHS via Facebook
Patients have been warned of longer waits at Luton and Dunstable Hospital’s emergency department as junior doctors go on their tenth walk out.

A statement from the hospital said: “Our Emergency Departments (ED) are particularly busy at the moment, with the number of patients who are very unwell and likely to need admission being higher than average. Due to the junior doctors industrial action, we do not have as many medical staff available as usual, so patients assessed as not needing immediate assessment and treatment are experiencing longer waits than usual."

People are asked to only go to accident and emergency at the hospital “if you need urgent and emergency care”.

The statement continued: “If you have a minor illness/injury, please consider whether you can access the care you need via your GP, a pharmacist, by using NHS 111 online or via the NHS App.”

