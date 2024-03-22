Watch more of our videos on Shots!

People taking regular medications have been urged to order repeat prescriptions in good time ahead of the long Easter weekend.

Many GP surgeries and pharmacies across Bedfordshire will close for some or all of the holiday period (Good Friday Friday, March 29, to Easter Monday, April 1).

Dr Sarah Whiteman, chief medical director at Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes Integrated Care Board, said: “It’s important to plan ahead and order your repeat prescription in plenty of time, to make sure you don’t run out over Easter.

GP surgeries and pharmacies will be closed for some or all of the Easter holiday