People in Luton urged to come forward for life saving NHS cancer checks

People in Luton are being urged to know the symptoms of potential lung cancer and to come forward for targeted screening if they are invited.

A spokesperson for the Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes Integrated Care Board explained that Bedfordshire has some of the highest rates of smoking and the poorest cancer outcomes, as a large portion of the population are either current or former smokers.

To coincide with Lung Cancer Awareness Month, residents are being invited to have a free lung health check with a lung specialist – as early detection means much higher chances of survival.

The Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes Integrated Care Board added: “More than four in 10 cases of cancer could be prevented, largely through lifestyle changes such as not smoking, keeping a healthy bodyweight, eating a healthy balanced diet and cutting down on alcohol.”

Dr James Ramsay, a respiratory physician at Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said: “A cough is a common symptom for many things, but when you have a cough that doesn’t go away after three weeks or more, it could be a sign of cancer. Early detection is important even if you cough up blood just once.

“We aim to remind people with a long-standing cough and their loved ones not to be complacent and to encourage them to get checked out. It’s likely nothing to be too worried about, but if it does turn out to be cancer – the earlier it is diagnosed, the easier it is to treat.”

He added: “Whenever anyone notices anything unusual for their body that they are worried could be cancer, it’s vital that they act by contacting their GP practice.”

One symptom of lung cancer is a cough that lasts for three weeks or more. Other symptoms include: chest infections that keep coming back, coughing up blood, a long-standing cough that gets worse, an ache or pain when breathing or coughing, persistent breathlessness, persistent tiredness or lack of energy, and the loss of appetite or unexplained weight loss.